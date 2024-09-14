Home Opinion When humans can live forever, will people still follow Jesus?

One of the goals of life-extension advocates is the ability to ultimately make humans immortal through technological means. Numerous scientists have promoted various pathways and initiatives toward these ends. But, from a theological perspective, if technological immortality can be achieved, will people still follow Jesus?

While most people believe that they will ultimately die, there are increasing efforts to extend human life and ultimately achieve human immortality. Aubrey de Grey, for example, is a biomedical gerontologist who cofounded the SENS Research Foundation which focuses on research aimed at repairing the cellular and molecular damage that accumulates with aging. In the book Ending Aging, de Grey outlines his theories on how science can be used to halt the aging process, making it possible for humans to live indefinitely.

In a similar vein, billionaire entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel is interested in extending human life and has invested in various technologies aimed at achieving this goal. While not as publicly focused on immortality as others, his investments reflect a commitment to pushing the boundaries of human lifespan. Thiel has invested in companies like Calico (Founded by Google/Alphabet) and the Methuselah Foundation, which supports research into extending human life. Thiel has publicly stated that he views death as a problem that can and should be solved through technology, and he has used his wealth to support initiatives aimed at radical life extension.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Likewise, Dmitry Itskov is a Russian entrepreneur who founded the 2045 Initiative, a movement dedicated to achieving immortality through the creation of cybernetic avatars, mind uploading, and artificial bodies. Launched in 2011, the initiative aims to develop technologies that will allow humans to transfer their consciousness into non-biological carriers by the year 2045. This includes creating advanced robotics, brain-computer interfaces, and ultimately, digital immortality. The initiative includes milestones such as creating robotic avatars controlled by the brain, followed by transferring human consciousness into artificial carriers.

Additionally, most people know that Elon Musk has expressed interest in extending human life and enhancing human capabilities, seeing his company Neuralink as a potential bridge to more advanced forms of human-machine integration that could one day lead to digital immortality.

But these names are just a few among many. The list goes on.

Again, all this leads back to the initial question: From a theological perspective, if technological immortality can be achieved, will people still follow Jesus?

Of course. Because what none of the above offers is a systemic underlying ethic that makes humanity and the cosmos significantly better. Imagine living forever but the world doesn’t get substantially better. That might be a physical manifestation of Hell itself.

A great example of this comes in the person of Elon Musk, who for all his ingenuity and brilliance hasn’t shown the ethical maturity to lead humanity anywhere but into further division (so far I’m still holding out hope). We might end up living forever and exploring the cosmos but if we are still fighting each other in the realm of politics, on social media, and on the streets, is that really a life worth living for eternity?

Christ on the other hand offers a different technological hermeneutic. The resurrected Jesus shows us what an upgraded human existence looks like.

Of course, inventors participate in these redemptive purposes of Christ when they bring about that which is truly good. But, without the underlying ethics of Jesus guiding their way, these people and the tech they create often act as rockets without guidance systems.

So, will we need Jesus if we technologically achieve immortality?

Of course. Maybe then, more than ever.