Home Opinion The Gospel of wealth: When pastors preach dollars over discipleship

We live in a time when the line between ministry and business has become increasingly blurred. From lavish lifestyles to questionable financial practices, many ask, “Is this what Jesus intended when He called us to serve?”

In this article, we will explore an issue that has raised eyebrows and sparked heated debates across congregations: the question of pastors making millions of dollars and the disturbing trend of so-called shepherds of the flock not serving in ministry for the right reasons.

From the outset, I don’t find it enjoyable to call out certain sins within the church, but as followers of Christ, we’re called to uphold the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable. The Bible is clear that there are times when we must speak up, not because we want to, but because we have to. Scripture warns us about the dangers of false teachers and unrepentant sin, emphasizing the importance of discernment and accountability within the body of Christ.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Paul didn’t shy away from naming false teachers like Hymenaeus and Alexander in 1 Timothy 1:20, warning that their actions were shipwrecking the faith of others. He also called out Hymenaeus and Philetus in 2 Timothy 2:17 for spreading false teachings like a “gangrene.” In 2 Timothy 4:14-15, Paul warned and informed the church of the harm Alexander the coppersmith had caused him.

Similarly, in 3 John 1:9-10, the apostle John publicly identified Diotrephes, a leader in the church who was talking “wicked nonsense” and loved putting himself first instead of others.

These biblical examples make it clear that calling out sin isn’t about judgment or condemnation but about safeguarding the truth and protecting the spiritual integrity of God’s people.

The other day, I came across this headline: “Financing a millionaire lifestyle: Pastors generate wealth from life, business coaching.”

The article highlights Pastor Keith Craft as one of America’s wealthiest pastors. He charges an annual fee of $84,000 to participate in his Life Mastery Mastermind.

When you go to Pastor Craft’s Life Mastery website, it states in red, “Become a Master of every area of your life.” His podcast lists him as a “think coach” and “leadership transformationalist.”

What exactly does a “think coach” do, and why should Christians be concerned that some pastors are doing this and making a load of money?

For starters, the Bible does not emphasize positive thinking and visualization. Many “think coaches” emphasize suppressing or reducing negative emotions and experiences, which they say prevent a person from thinking and achieving positivity.

Yes, the Scriptures encourage us to acknowledge and learn from our emotions and experiences, but not by tapping within ourselves to achieve a higher state of positive thinking that generates inner power to overcome negativity. We are to look to Jesus and place our faith in Him, who strengthens and gives us peace. Jeremiah 17:9 clearly states, “The heart is deceitful above all things and desperately sick; who can understand it?” This verse serves as a potent reminder that depending only on our thoughts and desires can ultimately lead to confusion and deception.

Elsewhere, the apostle John cautions against the obsession with material desires, stating, “Do not love the world or the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world — the desires of the flesh and the desires of the eyes and pride of life — is not from the Father but is from the world. And the world is passing away along with its desires, but whoever does the will of God abides forever” (1 John 2:15-17).

The truth is, these sorts of “positive thinking” or “mastermind” courses are more aligned with what is referred to as New Thought than biblical Christianity. The New Thought movement is a belief system from the late 19th and early 20th centuries that focuses on the idea that our thoughts can shape our reality. The concept emphasizes that positive thinking and visualization can potentially lead to the manifestation of desired outcomes.

Phineas Quimby, a prominent figure in the New Thought movement, was a mesmerist and healer who strongly advocated that false beliefs caused illness and suffering. Quimby’s teachings even influenced Mary Baker G. Eddy, the founder of Christian Science.

Prominent evangelical figures such as Joel Osteen, Joyce Meyer, and T.D. Jakes have been known to promote a concept often called "positive faith" or the “prosperity gospel.” This belief emphasizes the power of optimistic thinking and affirmations and that God desires to bless His followers abundantly in all aspects of life, especially in finances.

While some view prosperity doctrine as uplifting, it has also sparked controversy within the Christian community. Critics argue that the prosperity doctrine, which equates financial prosperity with spiritual blessing, distorts biblical teachings and prioritizes earthly wealth over deeper spiritual truths. This blending of positive thinking with Christian doctrine has led to ongoing debates over whether it truly aligns with the core message of the Gospel.

What we see and ought to keep as our main priority as Christians (especially our pastors) is to preserve the Gospel, not taint it. Paul boldly writes,

I am astonished that you are so quickly deserting him who called you in the grace of Christ and are turning to a different gospel — not that there is another one, but there are some who trouble you and want to distort the gospel of Christ. But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach to you a gospel contrary to the one we preached to you, let him be accursed (Galatians 1:6-8).

Paul emphasizes the crucial role of pastors and church leaders in safeguarding the integrity of the gospel message. This responsibility includes identifying and addressing any attempts to misrepresent or distort the message.

The Bible stresses the importance of exposing and correcting false teachings that prioritize personal wealth over serving God and caring for others. It's crucial to stay vigilant against those who “in their greed will exploit you with false words” (2 Peter 2:3).

As followers of Christ, it's our responsibility to uphold God's truth, exercise discernment, and speak out against those who distort or pervert the teachings of Scripture.

The next time you encounter a pastor who seems to be accumulating wealth and endorsing products or services that make you skeptical, don't dismiss your concerns. Keep in mind the words of Jesus, who said, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:21).