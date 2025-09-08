Home Opinion Who is the Antichrist?

The word “Antichrist” gets thrown around often. Politicians are called it, dictators accused of it, and movies dramatize it. For some, it’s nothing more than a myth. Atheist writer Christopher Hitchens dismissed the Antichrist as “apocalyptic fantasy,” while Hollywood portrays him as a shadowy villain plotting world domination. But what does the Bible actually teach about the Antichrist, and how should Christians understand him today?

What the Bible says about the Antichrist

The New Testament letters of John first used the word. John warns that “you have heard that antichrist is coming, so now many antichrists have come” (1 John 2:18). Right away, the Bible shows two realities: there is a final Antichrist still to appear, but there are also many “antichrists” already active in the world.

The word itself means both “against Christ” and “in place of Christ.” The Antichrist does not only oppose Jesus but also seeks to replace Him with a counterfeit version of truth. John explains that “every spirit that does not confess Jesus is not from God,” calling this “the spirit of the antichrist” (1 John 4:3).

Paul adds more detail in 2 Thessalonians, describing “the man of lawlessness” who will exalt himself and even sit “in the temple of God, proclaiming himself to be God” (2 Thess. 2:3–4). Revelation 13 paints an even starker picture of a beast rising from the sea, wielding global power, performing miraculous signs, and demanding worship. Together, these passages describe the Antichrist as deceptive, arrogant, and dangerous—a figure who leads people into false worship and rebellion against God.

Different Christian views

Not all Christians interpret these passages the same way.

Premillennialists expect a literal, future Antichrist—likely a political and religious leader who rises during a time of chaos before Christ’s return.

expect a literal, future Antichrist—likely a political and religious leader who rises during a time of chaos before Christ’s return. Amillennialists read the passages symbolically, seeing the Antichrist as an ongoing reality through corrupt rulers, oppressive systems, and false teachings.

read the passages symbolically, seeing the Antichrist as an ongoing reality through corrupt rulers, oppressive systems, and false teachings. Postmillennialists recognize the presence of Antichrist-like opposition in history but emphasize that the spread of the gospel will ultimately triumph.

Despite these differences, all agree that the Antichrist represents humanity’s rebellion against God—and that only Christ will defeat him.

How to recognize the Antichrist

Critics argue that “spotting the Antichrist” is superstition, but the Bible provides concrete traits. He denies that Jesus came in the flesh, deceives with false signs, and demands worship that belongs only to God. These aren’t vague ideas but clear markers.

History offers sobering examples of the “spirit of the antichrist.” The Roman Empire’s persecution of Christians, totalitarian regimes of the modern era, and corrupt religious movements all echo the same pattern: deception, arrogance, and hostility to Christ. Whether or not one final Antichrist is still to appear, Christians are called to discern truth from error and stay grounded in the gospel.

The Antichrist cannot outlast Christ

Skeptics dismiss the Antichrist as myth, and pop culture reduces him to a kind of cartoon villain. But Scripture presents him as part of a real warning about evil. Still, believers have hope. John assures Christians that “He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world” (1 John 4:4). Revelation promises that Christ will overthrow the beast and establish His kingdom, proving that evil cannot have the last word.

So, who is the Antichrist? The Bible presents him as both a present reality and a future expectation—anyone or anything that denies Christ and leads people astray, and perhaps one final figure who embodies ultimate rebellion against God. Christians may debate the details, but they agree on this: the Antichrist cannot outlast Christ. The greater question for every generation is not only how to recognize the Antichrist, but how to recognize Christ Himself—for once truth is known, the counterfeit loses its power.