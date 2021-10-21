Who is Va. governor candidate Glenn Youngkin?

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Glenn Youngkin, Virginia’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, is a man whose entire adult life has been guided by his personal Christian faith commitment.

I’ve been in political campaigns “since I was old enough to get my nose up to the buffet line” (a quote from the campaign trail). For more than five decades, I have worked in the campaigns of many exemplary candidates; however, Glenn Youngkin is an exceptional candidate at an exceptional time in our nation’s history.

I can tell you from my personal experiences and observations on the campaign trail, Glenn Youngkin is the real deal.

Let me tell you what I have observed on the campaign trail. I’ve talked with Glenn on dozens of occasions throughout this campaign and I’ve observed him in many different settings. I’ve listened as he openly and frequently shares his personal Christian faith. I smile each time I hear him tell of when he asked his wife to marry him and she said yes, on the one condition that Jesus would be the center of their family. He says, “I wanted to get married, so I said yes.” He quickly adds how Suzanne revolutionized his life with the example of her Christian faith.

At a recent campaign rally, as the lines were long for pictures with Glenn, I noticed that he slipped off to the side with a lady with whom he had been talking. I took a picture (not to post on social media) as he had his hand on her shoulder and was praying for her. All of those waiting for a picture with him was ok waiting a few more moments

We have an opportunity to elect a leader who is unwavering in his commitment to the sanctity of all human life — born and unborn. An individual’s desire to care for the “least among us,” our unborn children and our elderly, is reflective of that individual’s overall commitment to care for and respect the dignity of all human life.

In this commitment, and in every other respect, Glenn Youngkin is a once-in-a-generation candidate.

A brief look at his professional resume shows he is a true leader. He grew up in a middle-class family in Virginia Beach. He’s tall at 6 feet and 7 inches, but it was his long hours of practice that allowed him to attend Rice University on a full basketball scholarship, earning an engineering degree. He then attended Harvard University, earning an MBA and ranking at the top of his class. He has 25 years of professional business experience, CEO of a company with assets more than four times Virginia’s annual budget. While his professional accomplishments are noteworthy and exhaustive, he readily speaks of his greatest titles as being those of husband and father. He and Suzanne have four wonderfully adjusted children.

Glenn Youngkin is the real deal. Glenn is a man of unwavering moral principles, respectful of all human life, dedicated to the restoration of parental rights in the education of our children – adamantly opposed to the teaching of critical race theory in our schools, and committed to pursuing equality and justice for everyone. I ask all believers to pray for Glenn and his family personally and for his success on November 2.