Why I pray with presidents

Some people say, “Christians — especially pastors — should stay out of politics.”

My response is, why?

We need believers — and more importantly, we need the Gospel — in every part of life. That includes the public square, politics, and the halls of power.

Let’s be honest: if Christians hadn’t stepped into the political arena, there likely wouldn’t be a United States of America.

Of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence:

The majority were Christians.

27 had formal theological education.

And one — John Witherspoon — was a Presbyterian minister.

Clearing up ‘separation of Church and State’

A lot of people throw that phrase around as if it’s in the Constitution. It’s not.

It actually comes from a private letter written by Thomas Jefferson to the Danbury Baptists in 1802. His point? To reassure them that the government wouldn’t interfere with the Church — not to banish people of faith from public life.

The First Amendment says it clearly: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

That’s not a wall of exclusion — it’s a shield of protection.

Faith ≠ partisanship

When I pray at public events or visit the White House, some people are quick to label me “partisan.”

But often, they just don’t see the full picture.

I’ve said it before — and I’ll say it again: I’ve prayed for every president in my lifetime — regardless of their political party. And I’ll continue to do so.

What do I mean by that?

I mean I’ve stood in the pulpit and prayed for whoever holds the office—whether I voted for them or not.

Why? Because Scripture commands it: “Honor the king” (1 Peter 2:17).

And Peter wrote that while the emperor of Rome — a man hostile to Christians — was in power.

So no, praying for a president doesn’t mean endorsing everything he says or does.

It means honoring the office — and keeping the door open for the Gospel.

The only president who asked me to pray

Here’s a fact:

I’ve met three U.S. presidents. But only one has ever personally asked me — and other Christian leaders — to pray for him. That would be Donald J. Trump.

He’s done so on multiple occasions.

At a campaign rally in Coachella, I was invited to pray before thousands. I did — and then I led the entire crowd in The Lord’s Prayer. It was a moving moment of unity under God.

And I said publicly: if Kamala Harris, who was running for president at the time, had invited me to pray at her rally — I would’ve accepted. (She didn’t.)

Salt and light still matter

Jesus told us to be salt and light.

Salt preserves what’s good.

Light reveals what’s true.

That means:

We speak up for our faith.

We speak out against evil.

And yes — we vote.

There are about 90 million Evangelical Christians in America. Over 40 million don’t vote. And 15 million aren’t even registered.

That needs to change.

Biblical examples matter

God has always used believers to influence leaders:

Daniel stood before Nebuchadnezzar — who ultimately turned to God.

Paul reasoned with Felix, Festus, and maybe even Caesar.

Billy Graham prayed with every U.S. president from Truman to Obama — offering counsel, friendship, and the Gospel.

That’s the model I follow.

I’ve had deep conversations with elected officials, actors, musicians — people you’d recognize. Like Billy, I don’t share the private details of those meetings — not out of secrecy, but out of respect.

Some of the details might surprise you. Some of them might even go viral if I shared them.

But I don’t.

Because my goal isn’t to go viral — it’s to be faithful.

And in those moments, I’m always doing my best to point people — especially those in positions of influence — to Jesus Christ.

You may not agree with me, and that’s OK.

But this is my calling: To reach unexpected people, in unexpected places, with an unexpected message.

Therefore, I hope you’ll join me in praying for our leaders — and for our nation.