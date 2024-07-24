Home Opinion Why more atheists are finding God in modern times

There is a common belief that atheism is gaining popularity in the modern world, particularly in the United States. However, an exciting trend contradicts this assumption: a growing number of individuals who previously identified as atheists are now expressing a belief in God. If this is true, one may wonder what reasons are behind the shift toward faith among former atheists in an increasingly secular society.

Justin Brierley's bookThe Surprising Rebirth of Belief in God: Why New Atheism Grew Old and Secular Thinkers Are Considering Christianity Again offers compelling evidence for the resurgence of theism. Justin documents his thought-provoking conversations with prominent atheists and theists, highlighting the profound shifts in perspective experienced by many atheists as they transition from disbelief in God to embracing the existence of the divine. One thing noticeable to Justin over the past few years talking with and interviewing atheists from all backgrounds was their change of tone. He writes, “The bombastic debates between militant atheists and Christian apologists have been far less frequent. In their place have come increasing numbers of secular guests who are far more open to the cultural and social value of Christianity, even if they are not believers themselves. Some of these thinkers and personalities are concerned by the turn in society towards a cancel culture of identity-based politics and often find themselves more in step with their Christian interlocutors on these issues than with some of their secular brethren.”

When it comes to the shift toward belief in God, it's clear that there's no one-size-fits-all answer. Justin uncovers a diverse range of reasons, from a gradual realization that science alone cannot fully explain the mysteries of the universe, to powerful encounters or revelations that challenge previous worldviews, to a yearning for more profound meaning and connection that materialism fails to satisfy. These diverse stories enlighten us and encourage us to be open-minded about the reasons for belief.

One of the most significant conversions from atheism to Christianity in recent years involved Ayaan Hirsi Ali. She shocked the academic world and many atheists worldwide when she posted an article on her website titled, “Why I am now a Christian: Atheism can’t equip us for civilisational war.” Ayaan, who fled Somalia to avoid an arranged Muslim marriage, later identified as an atheist while residing in the Netherlands. She also participated in conferences alongside well-known figures such as Richard Dawkins and Sam Harris.

Hirsi Ali's shift to Christianity didn't happen overnight. Over time, she began to recognize the growing dangers of radical Islam, sought moral certainty outside atheism, and finally found hope and inspiration in the story of Christianity.

Another notable change took place within one of the leading advocates of atheism, Dr. Peter Boghossian, who wrote a book called A Manual for Creating Atheists.

Even though Boghossian isn't religious, he has significantly softened his language. He used to see Christianity and its followers as the main adversaries of science, truth, and rational thinking, but he has come to realize that he was mistaken. Now, he is directing much of his attention to the genuine threats posed by left-wing ideologues. As Justin puts it in The Surprising Rebirth of Belief in God, “Peter Boghossian has hardly had a Damascene conversion to Christianity. But he has undergone a remarkable change in his attitude towards the questions that matter and which battles to fight. The firebrand atheist is gone, replaced by someone deeply troubled by the direction that a post-Christian culture is traveling in. He, along with many of his peers, has begun to realize that the chickens are coming home to roost in the postmodern West.”

The narratives of these spiritual journeys are a powerful reminder that faith is a deeply personal journey. These stories and similar ones undeniably ignite inspiration and motivation, leading people to ponder their own beliefs and nurturing a deep sense that there is more to life than meets the eye.

The surprising resurgence of theism among former atheists has significant implications for the future of faith in the world. It indicates that atheism is not the only outcome of a secular age, and that theism is not a thing of the past. It serves as a reminder that humans have an inherent capacity for wonder, transcendence, and recognizing a power greater than themselves.

This encouraging trend invites us all to approach life's profound questions with humility, empathy, and a readiness to be amazed by the experiences and beauty that reveal God's loving presence and wisdom. It also demonstrates that theism is not an irrational leap of faith but a reasonable and rational response to God's existence.

Theism offers new hope for those seeking meaning, purpose, and truth in a chaotic and bewildering world. Theism is not a declining phenomenon but a thriving and evolving one.

"For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities — his eternal power and divine nature — have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse" (Romans 1:20).