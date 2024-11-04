Home Opinion Why you should reject Florida’s extreme Amendment 4

Floridians are being asked to vote on Amendment 4, a proposal that would cement a so-called “right” to abortion up until the moment of birth. This amendment is extreme, inhumane and fundamentally incompatible with the values of life and human dignity. To allow the intentional termination of a child mere moments before birth is a violation of moral decency, and it goes against the principles that our society holds dear.

Florida voters should stand firmly against Amendment 4 to uphold the sanctity of life.

Governor Ron DeSantis has been vocal about the responsibility of leaders to protect the most vulnerable. “We have a responsibility to protect life,” he has stated, emphasizing the role of government in defending those who cannot defend themselves. Allowing unrestricted abortion until birth would shatter this principle, turning our laws against the defenseless rather than upholding their rights. This amendment is not a matter of women’s health; it is a matter of unchecked and immoral power over life.

Economist and philosopher Thomas Sowell has often reminded us, “Civilization has been built on moral and ethical foundations, not just legal rights.” Amendment 4 threatens to erode these moral foundations, treating human life as something disposable and disregarding the inherent value of a child. It’s crucial to recognize that moral boundaries exist to protect both our society and our humanity.



In pushing these boundaries, Amendment 4 threatens to strip our laws of any ethical framework.

The late President Ronald Reagan, a staunch defender of life, once said, “I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.” His words remind us of the preciousness of life and the cruel irony that those advocating for extreme abortion rights were themselves afforded the chance to live. Reagan believed in a society where the strong protect the weak — a society where the unborn are given a chance at life, not denied it on the eve of their birth.

Existing Florida laws already allow access to abortion within what even many pro-choice advocates agree is a reasonable timeframe and with necessary safeguards, including exceptions for cases of rape, incest or life-threatening circumstances. Amendment 4, however, would go beyond this careful balance, removing all protections and allowing for the potential termination of viable, fully developed infants. This radical measure disregards not only the sanctity of life but also the basic tenets of compassion and humanity.

The majority of Americans, and Floridians, support commonsense limits on abortion. Amendment 4’s extremism is out of step with our values and presents a grave threat to the principle that all life is precious. In voting no on this amendment, we take a stand for the defenseless, affirming our commitment to a society that respects and values life at every stage.

Floridians, let us honor morality and the most basic, fundamental right: life. Let us reject Amendment 4 and uphold a moral duty to protect the most innocent among us.