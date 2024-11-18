Home Books Pastor Jack Graham implores Christians to proclaim truth in a shifting culture

For as long as Prestonwood Baptist Church Pastor Jack Graham can remember, he's loved the Bible — a connection nurtured during his childhood as he sat on his grandfather's knee, listening to the Scriptures.

“The Bible has always been a part of my life, and I'm very grateful for that,” the 74-year-old pastor told The Christian Post.

“As a child, I revealed in those great stories of adventure in the Old Testament, whether it was David and the giant or Daniel in the lion's den. Then, ultimately, I realized that the story was all about Jesus. Jesus stepped out of the pages of Scripture and into my life. From the beginning, like Timothy, since my childhood, I’ve had the privilege of knowing and loving the Scriptures.”

That childhood foundation shaped not only Graham's faith but also his calling as a pastor and teacher. A prolific author, he's served two terms as president of the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in the United States. His teachings are broadcast through PowerPoint Ministries, reaching audiences nationwide and globally. In October 2022, he launched the "Bible in a Year with Jack Graham" podcast, which quickly gained popularity, surpassing 60 million downloads.

But for Graham, his latest book, The Jesus Book, represents the culmination of his life's work.

“If I had never written another book, this is the one book that I'm glad I was able to write, because it basically covers the message of my life; certainly the message of the Christian faith, the Word of God, the testimony of Christ,” he said. “It is everything to me. My whole life’s goal is to stand on the truth of God’s Word and to proclaim it and, of course, live it.”

In his book, Graham recounts his formative years — a nod to the enduring influence of his grandfather's storytelling — and how, decades later, that connection to Scripture came full circle during a visit to Oxford, where he held fragments of the Gospel of Matthew, the oldest manuscript of the New Testament.

“As I held those pieces of papyrus, my mind flashed back to learning to read by reading the Bible,” he said. “For me, it wasn't 'Dick and Jane'; it was Moses, Daniel, Joseph and Jesus. The Bible has been such a treasure in my life.”

At its core, The Jesus Book is an invitation for readers to encounter Jesus in Scripture, Graham emphasized, adding that the Bible isn't just a historical artifact or a set of moral guidelines, but a living breathing testimony of God's plan for redemption.

“The more you read your Bible, the more you know who Jesus is,” he said. “And the more you know Jesus, the more you love and serve Him.”

Through stories, teachings and practical advice, the pastor said his book aims to demystify Scripture for those who feel intimidated or unsure about how to approach it. The book's subtitle, “Reading and Understanding the Bible for Yourself,” he said, captures his goal of empowering readers to approach the Bible with confidence.

“The story of the Bible is clear because it has one central theme,” he said. “That theme is redemption, salvation. There's one central person in the Bible: God, in Christ, reconciling the world to Himself. It's the story of redemption. And that redemption story is a scarlet thread, that runs through the Bible, from Genesis in the Old Testament all the way through to the New Testament. When you understand the basic themes of the Bible and what the Bible is all about, then it's not that hard to understand.”

“If a person will make the effort and intentionally read God's Word and hear God's Word and ask the Holy Spirit to explain it and interpret it to them, they will understand it,” he reiterated.

At a time when biblical literacy is at an all-time low, Graham stressed that the Bible's relevance is timeless. His ministry emphasizes the transformational power of Scripture, he said, citing studies that show regular Bible engagement drastically reduces destructive behaviors while increasing spiritual growth.

“People assume that [the Bible] is a religious book without relevance, and it is an antique or an ancient book that has no application for their lives,” he said. "They approach the Bible as though they would approach any book of history or book of archeology. But you have to start by recognizing that the Bible is the Word of God, and that because it's the Word of God, there is a message for you today.”

In The Jesus Book, Graham also addresses common mistakes, such as approaching Scripture haphazardly or misunderstanding its central message.

“Bible study methods are important, and we talk about some of those methods as you look at a passage of Scripture, how to summarize the passage, how to assess its content and context,” Graham said. “There is a chapter on protecting yourself from bad Bible reading. There's a lot of people who misinterpret the Bible because they don't understand its central content.”

One of the key topics in The Jesus Book is developing a biblical worldview. At a time when truth often seems relative and cultural values ​​shift rapidly, Graham urges Christians to see the world through the lens of Scripture rather than allowing culture to dictate how they interpret the Bible.

“Jude 3 says we are to earnestly contend for the faith, and that reminds us that with all the worldviews that we hear and see out there, with so many lies in the culture, so many lies we tell ourselves, the only way to overcome this attack on truth is using truth to support our faith and our beliefs,” he said.

“In a world that is filled with unbelief, we should graciously, but yet forcefully, understand our Bible and proclaim this message without apology,” he added. “In the culture today, it's important that we give reasonable evidence for the faith, and that we proclaim Scripture with confidence and certainty and conviction. And when we do that, the Word of God works, and there's power in the Scripture to counteract all the works of darkness.”

With over 50 years of ministry service, Graham said he's convinced that pastors and church leaders play a crucial role in encouraging a love for Scripture.

“When you preach the Bible, it creates an appetite for things of God, for the truth,” he said. “It's like eating a meal; you have to try it: 'taste and see that the Lord is good.' I've always believed pastors should give a proclamation of the Scriptures so that people can understand it; explain what the Bible says, but also illustrate it and apply it to people’s lives.”

Through his book, Graham said his prayer is that readers will encounter Christ through the Bible and learn how to encounter the Scriptures as a living, breathing testimony of God's plan for redemption.

“ Luke 24 reminds us that Jesus is present in Scripture,” he said. “My prayer is that every Christian would encounter Christ in the Bible and experience His living presence in His Word. He is called the Living Word of God. So He has given us His book, the Bible, and it is true and trustworthy.”

The Jesus Book is now available everywhere books are sold.