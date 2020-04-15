A church flowers in prison

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Only God can affect true heart and life change — and pastor Stephen Wilson knows that all too well.

When Wilson accepted the Lord into his life, he also voluntarily turned himself into authorities and served a two-year prison sentence for a past crime.

After his release, he jumped into ministry, and hasn't looked back. Now, he's helping others find Christ by planting churches inside Texas prisons.

“I never really thought about prison ministry until I walked in and saw the hearts of the guys. The very first night I walked into county prison, I was scared to death,” he recently told The Pure Flix Podcast. “[What] made the [biggest] impact on me: seeing these men in a crisis type situation where you would think it was the lowest part of their lives, they gathered together in prayer … It blew me away and that’s when the holy spirit placed it on my heart and said ‘you really need to minister to these guys.’”

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/living/its-amazing-something-incredible-is-happening-to-thousands-of-texas-prisoners.html