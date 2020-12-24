Preaching to a pandemic world
Preaching to a pandemic world
Earlier this year, when shutdowns over the coronavirus were fairly recent, experts on mission work came together for a podcast to discuss the possible impact of COVID-19 on their efforts.
Hosted by ABWE International in late April, the Missions Podcast episode examined how mission work was going to be impacted, possibly for the long term, by the pandemic.
Experts on the podcast expressed varied concerns over issues like the future of short-term missions and how well funding for organizations will be sustained.
Several months later, representatives of multiple missionary organizations and one megachurch that oversees many missions abroad, have experiences to report about how the pandemic is affecting them.
Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/missions-work-in-coronavirus-age-major-disruptions-many-strong.html