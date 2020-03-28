Swatting Away the Social Media Pests

Recently music prodigy and pop star Billie Eilish said she quit reading Instagram (57.6 million followers) comments because she said “it was ruining my life.” And actress Jennifer Garner (8.7 million Followers) toward the end of last year revealed that she won’t let her teenage daughter, Violet, join Instagram because, she said, “I don’t see anything positive for you out there.”

And several years back supermodel Gigi Hadid (52 million Followers) said she’s taking a one-month social media hiatus and that “it’s empowering.” Hadid also said, “A lot of the world feels so entitled to other peoples’ lives, which is so crazy … if you’re going to be upset that I need to be human for a month, than [sic] maybe I don’t want your follow anyway.”



Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voices/social-media-advice-from-a-christian-millennial.html