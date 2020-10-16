The heartache of a fallen pastor The heartache of a fallen pastor

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

It seems like in these days there are so many pastors having moral failures that we can’t even keep up with it.

Decades of deception and repeat moral failure. Sometimes it comes out while they are in the middle of it and other times it comes out decades later.

If you are anything like me, when these sorts of things happen to you, it shakes your faith, causes you to wonder, and plummets you into a combination of hurt, questions, doubt, and anger.

It arouses questions in the depth of your being like…was their influence and inspiration just a lie? Was that not God who used him or her to inspire me to become who He has created me to be?

I have heard some say that when their pastor fell morally that it was like their own wife or husband failing morally. It hurt them that deeply and wounded them in their faith that deeply.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voices/dealing-with-your-hurt-from-your-pastors-moral-failure.html

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit