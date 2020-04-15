The strange silence of quarantined New York

It’s early spring but life in this once bustling city has slowed to a crawl. Residents have huddled down and now interact with extreme caution behind gloves, masks and social distancing orders in a bid to save lives in the beloved American city now most overwhelmed by the new coronavirus.

On Sunday morning, the streets of Manhattan were mostly empty except for essential workers and others running to get food at grocery stores or exercise.

At a Costco warehouse in East Harlem, residents in an assortment of commercial and makeshift masks they hope will protect them began lining up at least two hours before opening time. It’s been like this for weeks, say warehouse employees, as shoppers seek to grab certain cleaning and disinfecting products like Clorox and Lysol to help them fight the virus.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/gloves-masks-social-distancing-and-the-coronavirus-in-new-york-citys-grim-new-normal.html