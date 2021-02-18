Touching God's Immensity! Touching God's Immensity!

Let’s review a little high school science, shall we? A light-year is measurement of distance. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second, so a light-year is the distance that light travels in one year. If you do the math, that comes out to about 5.9 trillion miles.

Obviously, we have no earthly references for such a distance. For example, the distance around planet Earth is only 24,900 miles; the sun is 93 million miles from earth. Neither of those numbers even begin to approach the distance of one light-year — about 5.9 trillion miles.

So, if one light-year is a distance that none of us can tangibly understand, facts like the Milky Way galaxy contains between 100-400 billion stars, are nearly incomprehensible.

Is it any wonder that the psalmist, David, wrote, “When I consider Your heavens . . . what is man that You are mindful of him . . . ?” (Psalm 8:3-4) Think about yourself, an individual person. Now think about the immensity of the universe. God is bigger than the universe He created, yet He knows the number of hairs on your head (Luke 12:7)! How is it that God is immense and personal at the same time? All we know is that He is.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voices/our-god-is-both-immense-and-personal.html

