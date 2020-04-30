Witnessing at a distance

Well-known leaders from a variety of Christian traditions worldwide are interceding in prayer amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a prayer call hosted by Rick and Kay Warren of Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California, and posted on Facebook Monday, pastors and leaders from the U.S., U.K., Singapore, Brazil, and Australia all prayed for people who are affected by the disease. The prayer call, which occurred during Holy Week, also coincided with the 40-year anniversary of the founding of Saddleback. The church's first public service was held on Easter Sunday in 1980.

Interspersed with the prayers were worship songs led by artists Chris Tomlin, Brook Ligertwood, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Matt Redman. Pastor T.D. Jakes of the Potter's House in Dallas, Texas, prayed for those who are anxious and fearful due to COVID-19.

"Nothing that is current in our news is shocking in Heaven. But You have a plan and You have a purpose, and that you orchestrate all things to the council of your own will," he prayed, asking God to give people who are beset by anxiety the kind of peace Jesus had in the storm-tossed sea, Who was able to sleep while the waves were rocking the ship.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/global-christian-leaders-covid-19-pandemic-not-a-moment-to-retreat-but-share-gospel-boldly.html