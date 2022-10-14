10 Christian films in theaters and streaming this fall

Several faith-based films are available for Christian audiences to enjoy this fall.

Offerings abound this season and movie lovers can enjoy everything from a story about a rock star to one about a saint to a film about American freedom to the search for Mount Sinai.

In recent years, Americans' appetite for faith-based content has grown. An example of this is the success of the film "I Can Only Imagine," based on the life story of Christian singer Bart Millard that brought in $17.1 million domestically during its opening weekend in 2018, and over $83 million overall, surpassing expectations.

Although some thought the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns might stifle the interest in and success of these films, audiences simply moved from movie theater seats to streaming services. Now theaters are back in full swing and so is the amount of Christian content available.

Here's a list of 10 faith-based movies available this fall.