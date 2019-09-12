10 Christian Post questions every presidential candidate should answer

The Christian Post is sending the following 10 questions to the 2020 presidential candidates. Their responses will be published, unedited, as they become available.

1. What are your religious beliefs and how do they relate to your decision to run for president?

2. What should be done about the large number of migrants from Central and South America arriving at our southern border seeking asylum?

3. Under what conditions should current unauthorized immigrants in the United States be allowed to make restitution and apply for legal status or citizenship?

4. What actions should presidents take to aid and protect those who are persecuted for their faith around the world?

5. What should be done about America's legacy of slavery and racial discrimination, and recent racial unrest?

6. How should we change defense spending, Social Security, healthcare spending, or the tax code to slow the growth of deficit spending and tackle the over $22 trillion national debt and over $124 trillion in unfunded liabilities?

7. What can the federal government do to improve economic mobility for struggling Americans?

8. The Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence, and the U.N. Universal Declaration of Human Rights recognize the human rights of all people. At what point in the development of a person, from the time they are conceived, should they obtain those rights?

9. One of the foundational principles of the United States is tolerance, with our Founding Fathers being influenced by writings such as John Locke's "A Letter Concerning Toleration." How would you define tolerance and how do you see that principle embodied in your public life and policy positions?

10. Early this year, the state of Alabama denied a Muslim death row inmate's request to have an imam present at his execution. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to stay the execution in order to evaluate whether his religious freedom was violated. In a dissenting opinion, Justice Elana Kagan wrote that the state must accommodate religious beliefs unless it can "show that its policy is narrowly tailored to a compelling interest." Do you agree with this principle of religious accommodation? Under what conditions should the state be allowed to infringe upon religious freedom?

