Home News 1,000 Evangelical Christians gather at Hispanic church in Queens for 'Bless Israel' prayer event

More than 1,000 people gathered at Breath of Life Church in Queens, New York, on Wednesday for the special "New York Bless Israel" event.

The gathering, which also marked the start of celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Breath of Life ministries, aimed to send a powerful message of solidarity to the Jewish people amid the ongoing conflict and what organizers described as a growing distorted media narrative.

Pastor Victor Tiburcio, leader of Breath of Life, explained in exclusive statements to CP Español the urgency of the event. "The idea was to give and send a message of solidarity and embrace to the Jewish people in the midst of this terrible and deplorable situation," Tiburcio said.

The pastor harshly criticized the current media landscape, noting that Israel and the Jewish people "... have gone on to be portrayed by the media from being the original victim to being the bad guys in the movie."

Tiburcio also highlighted the importance of holding this event specifically in New York City, "... a place where there are so many divergent situations, especially where woke culture and cancel culture are very fashionable ...", he said.

During the event, Tiburcio grounded the congregation's support on biblical principles. "The Scripture says, 'Pray for the peace of Jerusalem.' And that is the fundamental reason why we are here," he proclaimed from the pulpit. "We believe that God still has plans with Israel and continues to have plans with His Church, and the New Testament says that He made both peoples one."

In exclusive statements to CP Español, Tiburcio was emphatic in the theological stance of his ministry: "... I emphasized that we do not believe in the false theology of replacement that posits that the Church has come to replace Israel. That is false."

'Breath of fresh air'

Pastor Eduardo Gómez, director of New Latin America and pastor of the Word of Life church in Colombia, also offered exclusive remarks on the significance of the event, highlighting its immediate political context.

Gomez noted that the meeting took place just as "the whole world had its eyes on New York ... because of what had happened with the election of this new mayor."

In this climate, he described the event as "without a doubt ... a breath of fresh air and encouragement for Israel and the Jewish community."

The most emotional moment of the night occurred when Gomez asked the congregation to stand. "Let's raise our flags!" he exclaimed. The auditorium, packed with nearly 1,000 attendees, responded by waving hundreds of Israeli flags as they declared in unity: "We love Israel! We pray for Israel! And we stand with Israel and the Jewish community!"

"We Evangelical Christians rise up to affirm that ... we are the best friends in the world of the people of Israel," Gomez said in his statements.

Mutual recognition and anniversary celebration

The event was attended by Rabbi Carlos A. Tapiero, deputy CEO of Maccabi World Union, who also works with Israel's Diaspora Ministry.

The Breath of Life Church presented a recognition to Rabbi Tapiero "for his great work in strengthening the fellowship of Evangelical Christians with Israel."

Visibly moved, Rabbi Tapiero addressed the church: "I want to thank you for defending the Jewish people. ... Thank you, thank you, thank you. Even if I were to repeat it 1,000 times, it is not enough. Thank you for your love for the Jewish people. Thank you for joining us. ... We need them."

The evening was a double celebration, as Breath of Life ministries commemorate 25 years of service. In turn, Rabbi Tapiero presented a recognition to Pastors Victor and Hattie Tiburcio on behalf of Maccabi World Union "for their inspiring leadership ... and its firm commitment to the State of Israel."

Pastor Tiburcio detailed to CP Español the multiple milestones that his ministry celebrates: "We celebrate the 25th anniversary of the church and the ministries Breath of Life. ... We are also celebrating 20 years of the INLIMI Institute of Leadership and Ministry, and we are celebrating 10 years of the UNILIMI University of Leadership and Ministry."