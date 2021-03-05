18-y-o Duggar son gets married: ‘Thankful for love of Christ that has brought our lives together’ 18-y-o Duggar son gets married: ‘Thankful for love of Christ that has brought our lives together’

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Justin Duggar of the famous Duggar family married his longtime friend, Claire Spivey, after a three-month engagement.

Duggar took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of his first kiss with his new bride in a preview of the couple's recent wedding.

"Wedding sneak peek!!" “The Counting On star” commented on the video, which was created by videographer Gabriel Johnson.

According to People, Duggar, 18, and Spivey, 19, tied the knot on Friday, following their engagement announcement in November.

"Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be. We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like," Duggar and Spivey said in a statement.

They added, "There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife."

The young couple both shared a photo from their wedding on Instagram with the caption "2.26.21."

Dressed in a short-sleeved white wedding dress, Spivey wore her hair in a side braid decorated with flowers. Duggar sported a navy suit with a grey tie.

The Duggars have been friends with the Spivey family for more than 20 years, but the young man and his bride did not cross paths until spring 2019.

The pair first announced their courtship in September and revealed that they hit it off after dining out with a group of friends in Texas. The 18-year-old reality star admitted that he knew Spivey was going to be his wife the same week they met.

“God brought Claire into my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but He brought her along right when I needed her," he said in a video shared by TLC. "And ever since then, I knew she was the one."

Duggar, the 14th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who have 19 children, isn't the only one who comes from a large family. Spivey is the eldest child of six. The happy duo have many things in common and say they love being in one another’s company.