Jessa Seewald announces she's pregnant with baby No. 4, 21st Duggar grandchild Jessa Seewald announces she's pregnant with baby No. 4, 21st Duggar grandchild

Jessa Duggar Seewald announced Thursday that she's pregnant with her fourth child and is due this summer. This will be the 21st grandchild for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

The "Counting On" reality star is in her second trimester and said the pregnancy is going smoothly.

Jessa Seewald shared an ultrasound image of her baby's side profile on Instagram to announce her pregnancy.

“We’re looking forward to summertime, and here’s our #1 reason! Thank you, God, for this precious gift! #RainbowBaby," Jessa Seewald wrote.

In a statement, the couple said: “The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer.”

The term “rainbow baby," which was used in Jessa Seewald's post, describes a pregnancy that follows an infant loss or miscarriage.

“After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way,” the couple said, referencing the miscarriage they suffered.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, the patriarch and matriarch of the "19 Kids and Counting" dynasty, now have 19 grandchildren from their eight married children.

Kendra Caldwell Duggar, Joseph’s Duggar’s wife, is expected to deliver her third child, a girl, later this month, which will be the 20th Duggar grandchild.

Kendra Duggar’s daughter will be their 11th granddaughter for the Duggar family and the ninth consecutive birth of a girl. Jessa’s sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, and her husband, Jeremy, just welcomed their second daughter, Evangeline Jo, in November.

If Jessa Duggar follows the trend and has another daughter, her baby will be the 10th consecutive granddaughter.

The Seewald family resides in northwest Arkansas near family and were married on Nov. 1, 2014. They share three children, Spurgeon Elliot, 5, Henry Wilberforce, 4, and Ivy Jane, who will turn 2 on May 26.

With their first three children, the Seewalds kept their gender secret until their births. This time, their two sons also want in on the secret, though Jessa said she knows they would probably slip and spoil the surprise. The couple hasn't yet decided whether they will keep their preborn baby's gender a secret this time.

“Spurgeon and Henry are very excited,” Jessa Seewald said. “They understand. We have little pregnancy apps on my phone that we look at and they get to see updates of the baby’s progress and growth.”

But their youngest child, Ivy, doesn't yet understand what's happening, she added.

“We’re really excited to see Ivy step into her role as a big sister. I think she is going to be great at that,” she said.

The Seewalds are evangelical Christians and frequently share their faith. In January, Ben Seewald was ordained as a pastor.

TLC’s series "Counting On," the "19 Kids and Counting" spinoff, follows the lives of the Duggar children and their families. The release date for season 12 hasn't been announced.

