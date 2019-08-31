Texas mass shooting : 21 shot, 5 killed in Midland, Odessa

A man shot 21 people in the West Texas cities of Midland and Odessa on Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop.

The suspect, who has been identified as a white male in his 30s, shot three police officers and other people at random before he was shot dead at the Odessa Cinergy movie theater.

“This was a joint effort by a multitude of departments to find this animal and bring him to justice,” Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke said at a news conference held at 6 p.m. central time.

Gerke added that the department could not provide a motive at this time and he did not release information about the type of gun the suspect used in the shooting.

The traffic stop began in between the cities of Midland and Odessa.

Following the traffic stop, the suspect hijacked a U.S. mail carrier and drove it until the vehicle stalled.

The Odessa Police Department released an alert on Facebook and Twitter Saturday afternoon, warning: "Active Shooter! Please Share! A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut. Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution! All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available."

While there were earlier reports of two suspects, police said late Saturday they believe there is only one. The police departments in both Midland and Odessa, which are 20 miles apart, warned the public to stay inside their homes and off the roadways, just in case there is another active shooter.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement that he and the First Lady were “heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack.” He thanked first responders for their quick action.

“I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence,” Abbott said. “We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”

The city of Odessa said hospital chaplains are meeting with families of the shooting victims who are already at area hospitals. The hospitals are currently on lock down, officials said, or ensure the safety of hospital staff.

In a statement emailed to The Christian Post Saturday night, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said: “I am horrified to see such a senseless act terrorize the fine people of the Permian Basin. ... I have asked my law enforcement division and my crime victims services team to assist in any way necessary. Please join Angela and me as we pray for comfort for those who have been impacted by this violent act.”