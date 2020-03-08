3 people at events attended by Pres. Trump, VP Pence test positive for coronavirus

At least one person who was at last week’s Conservative Political Action Conference attended by President Donald Trump, and two people at an American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference this week, where Vice President Mike Pence was a speaker, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to reports.

“The American Conservative Union has learned that one of our CPAC attendees has unfortunately tested positive today for coronavirus,” the ACU said in a statement Saturday about CPAC, which was held in Maryland, Feb. 26-29.

“The exposure occurred previous to the conference,” it added. “This attendee had no interaction with the President or the Vice President and never attended events in the main hall.”

The attendee, who was not identified, was tested at a New Jersey hospital, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the positive result. The individual is under the care of medical professionals and has been quarantined.

“Our children, spouses, extended family, and friends attended CPAC,” the statement continued. “During this time, we need to remain calm, listen to our health care professionals, and support each other. We send this message in that spirit.”

“The President’s physician and United States Secret Service have been working closely with White House Staff and various agencies to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the First Family and the entire White House Complex safe and healthy,” the White House said.

The AIPAC also said that at least two attendees at its conference held March 1-3 in Washington, D.C., had tested positive, according to USA Today.

The AIPAC conference was attended by Vice President Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., former 2020 Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg, former candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and many other lawmakers.

“We have continued to remain in constant communication with the Westchester County Health Department and the DC Health Department which is coordinating with the New York Health Department, and national health authorities,” the AIPAC said in a statement.

The D.C. Department of Health said that “there is no identified risk to conference attendees at this time.”

“All attendees and members of the public are urged to follow the well-established prevention tips like staying home if sick and calling ahead to a health provider if experiencing symptoms,” it said.

Meanwhile, the death toll for the COVID-19 rose to at least 19 in the United States on Saturday as Florida reported the first two deaths on the U.S. East Coast, according to The Wall Street Journal.

New deaths were reported in Washington state.

New York state has also declared a state of emergency.

The Trump administration spoke to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, urging more stringent measures to contain the infection. Pence, who is coordinating a federal coronavirus task force, met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week in the wake of the confirmation of four cases of infection in addition to four cases among people repatriated to the U.S.

The U.S. has recorded more than 410 cases. More than 100,000 people across the world have tested positive, over 80,000 of them in China, from where the virus originated.