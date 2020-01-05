3 things to know about the Australian bushfires

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

In the land down under, bushfires continue to rampage with fury, forcing people to flee to the beaches and causing the sky to turn red, with no apparent end in sight.

The Australian bushfires, which began in the fall of last year — the summer season in Australia — and have since multiplied and spread, are expected to continue through the weekend and beyond with no substantial relief in sight unless significant rainfall arrives.

Photojournalists have snapped pictures in recent days with no special lenses showing the dire condition of the nation, complete with red skies and smoke-filled atmospheres. The fires, which have been plaguing the nation's eastern coast, has necessitated residents to evacuate to the beach for safety.

Here are three things you need to know about the ongoing Australian wildfires.