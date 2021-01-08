Campus preaching, Christian foster care: 4 cases that the US Supreme Court may impact in 2021 Campus preaching, Christian foster care: 4 cases that the US Supreme Court may impact in 2021

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The United States Supreme Court will hold its first oral arguments next week, beginning a session that will likely determine the fate of several cases on hot-button issues.

Even as the presidency of Donald Trump draws to a close, three of the justices currently sitting on the highest court in the land were nominated by the polarizing commander-in-chief.

This has led some to conclude that the Supreme Court will have a more conservative slant for their future decisions and priorities for cases to take up.

Here, in no particular order, are four cases of interest in which the high court is expected to hear arguments, accept or reject an appeal, or release an opinion on this year.