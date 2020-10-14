4 highlights from ACB's confirmation hearings day 3: Bush v. Gore, 'Borking,' glass ceiling 4 highlights from ACB's confirmation hearings day 3: Bush v. Gore, 'Borking,' glass ceiling

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings continued Wednesday as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee had the opportunity to question her for a second time as she seeks confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Wednesday’s hearings marked the final opportunity for senators to question President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg about her legal philosophy and views on issues that may come before the nation's high court.

The hearings will continue Thursday when witnesses will appear in front of the committee to advocate for or against her confirmation.

In the following pages are four highlights from the third day of Barrett’s confirmation hearings.