4 possible outcomes of the 2020 presidential election 4 possible outcomes of the 2020 presidential election

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

In many of the last several presidential elections, the outcome has been projected on election night or in the early-morning hours of the day after the election. However, for a variety of reasons, the winner of the 2020 presidential election might not be determined for days, weeks or even months.

While the networks will be able to call several states shortly after the polls close, the results in many states will take days to finalize.

The widespread use of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic and challenges to the results by the candidates are among the factors that may contribute to delayed election results.

In the following pages are four reasons why the outcome of the 2020 presidential race may not be announced on Tuesday.