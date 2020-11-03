Politics | | Coronavirus →

4 possible outcomes of the 2020 presidential election

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter Follow
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University on October 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. This is the last debate between the two candidates before the election on November 3. | Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla

In many of the last several presidential elections, the outcome has been projected on election night or in the early-morning hours of the day after the election. However, for a variety of reasons, the winner of the 2020 presidential election might not be determined for days, weeks or even months. 

While the networks will be able to call several states shortly after the polls close, the results in many states will take days to finalize.

The widespread use of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic and challenges to the results by the candidates are among the factors that may contribute to delayed election results.

In the following pages are four reasons why the outcome of the 2020 presidential race may not be announced on Tuesday.

