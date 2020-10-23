5 highlights from the final 2020 presidential debate 5 highlights from the final 2020 presidential debate

The final presidential debate ahead of the 2020 presidential election took place Thursday at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Moderated by NBC News’ Kristen Welker, the final debate came after more than 40 million Americans had already cast their ballots. Ahead of the debate, the presidential debate commission announced that the topics would focus on “fighting COVID-19,” “American families,” “Race in America,” “Climate Change,” “National Security,” and “Leadership.” Trump had requested a discussion about foreign policy, as is customary for final presidential debates, but the debate topics remained unchanged.

Thursday’s debate comes after President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden held dueling town halls on competing news networks rather than a second debate. Trump had refused to participate in a virtual debate, which the presidential debate commission announced following Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis on Oct. 1.

While the final debate had fewer interruptions than the first 2020 presidential debate, the night featured plenty of contentious exchanges between the two candidates. Here are five highlights from the final presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle.