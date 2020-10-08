5 highlights from VP debate: Court packing, White House 'super spreader' and 'fine people' claim 5 highlights from VP debate: Court packing, White House 'super spreader' and 'fine people' claim

Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris, the 2020 Democrat vice presidential nominee, squared off Wednesday in the much-anticipated vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Coming off the heels of a contentious debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden last week, Wednesday’s debate moderated by USA Today’s Susan Page featured fewer interruptions and more respectful back-and-forth dialogue between the two participants.

While much focus was paid to the coronavirus response and the Supreme Court nomination, the candidates made sure to press each other on issues they wanted to drive home to voters.

In the following pages list five highlights from the 2020 vice presidential debate.