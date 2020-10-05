Election 2020: How is Trump doing in the polls after the first debate? Election 2020: How is Trump doing in the polls after the first debate?

In November, Republican President Donald Trump will try to fend off a challenge from Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Both nominees have promised a better future for a United States dealing with a pandemic, economic uncertainty, and widespread inner city protests.

Last week, the first presidential debate was held, moderated by Chris Wallace of Fox News. The debate was widely denounced for its incivility and frequent interruptions, most of which were caused by Trump.

Soon after, it was widely reported that Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, with the commander-in-chief undergoing treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The Christian Post looked at multiple election polling websites on Monday, looking to see what impact, if any, the first debate and the COVID-19 diagnosis had on the opinions of voters.