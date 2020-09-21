Election 2020: Biden leads but is he losing support?

In November, Republican President Donald Trump will try to fend off a challenge from Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Both nominees have promised a better future for a United States dealing with a pandemic, economic uncertainty, and widespread inner city protests.

A question over the future of the United States Supreme Court has received more attention with the recent passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the debate over whether her replacement should be nominated before election day.

The Christian Post looked at multiple election polling websites on Monday, finding that while Biden was ahead in most reports, his support might be slightly weakening.