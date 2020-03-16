4 takeaways from Democratic debate: female VP promised, Hyde Amendment attacked

On Sunday, Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont debated each other on a host of issues.

Hosted by CNN-Univision and held in Washington, D.C., the debate came days before Democrats in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio hold their respective primaries.

In the race to get the minimum 1,991 delegates to secure the nomination, as of Monday morning Biden leads with 860 delegates, Sanders is in second with 706, and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is in a distant third with two delegates.

Here are four takeaways from the Sunday debate. They included Biden saying he would have a female running mate, the Hyde Amendment and the coronavirus.