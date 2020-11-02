Election 2020: What do the final polls before Election Day predict? Election 2020: What do the final polls before Election Day predict?

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

In a time of pandemic and protest, Americans across the country will go to the polls Tuesday to determine if Republican President Donald Trump will receive a second term in office.

Democratic challenger and former vice president Joe Biden has remained the frontrunner in countless polls since becoming the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee over the summer.

However, many have pointed out that in 2016, then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton led Trump in nearly all of the polls going into Election Day.

Due to public health concerns, millions of Americans have already mailed in their ballots, with some expecting that it might take longer than usual for a winner to be announced.

The Christian Post looked at multiple polling forecast websites to see which of the major party candidates is in the lead on the day before Election Day.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

While Biden remains ahead in all of the analyses examined, these leads appear to be declining compared to earlier reports.