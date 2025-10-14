Home News 4 times Trump has been compared to King Cyrus the Great

Ever since his first term in 2016, President Donald Trump has been repeatedly compared with Cyrus the Great, the sixth century BC Persian ruler who is credited with giving the Jewish people the right to return from exile in Babylon back to the land of Israel and helping them rebuild the temple after it was destroyed by King Nebuchadnezzar.

From Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to the Israeli Knesset, Trump has been hailed for striking a number of peace deals in the region, including the Abraham Accords and the latest deal to end the two-year-long war in Gaza, which Trump personally brokered between Israel and Hamas.

Here are four times President Trump has been compared to Cyrus the Great.