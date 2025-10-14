Share

4 times Trump has been compared to King Cyrus the Great

By CP Staff
People walk underneath a billboard praising U.S President Donald Trump with the words
People walk underneath a billboard praising U.S President Donald Trump with the words "Cyrus The Great Is Alive!" on Oct. 12, 2025, in Tel Aviv, Israel. This week's ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has brought an end to the two years of war that followed the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. A condition of the deal is the return of 48 hostages held in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to be alive. | Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Ever since his first term in 2016, President Donald Trump has been repeatedly compared with Cyrus the Great, the sixth century BC Persian ruler who is credited with giving the Jewish people the right to return from exile in Babylon back to the land of Israel and helping them rebuild the temple after it was destroyed by King Nebuchadnezzar. 

From Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to the Israeli Knesset, Trump has been hailed for striking a number of peace deals in the region, including the Abraham Accords and the latest deal to end the two-year-long war in Gaza, which Trump personally brokered between Israel and Hamas.

Here are four times President Trump has been compared to Cyrus the Great.

