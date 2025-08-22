Home News ‘Running toward Jesus’: 45,000 attend Amplify 2025 evangelism event; over 1,100 commit to follow Jesus

A two-day evangelism event that drew 45,000 people to Benton, Arkansas, earlier this month saw over 1,100 people commit their lives to following Jesus.

Hosted by Pulse Evangelism, Amplify 2025 featured music, prayer and faith testimonies that drew people from 37 states Aug. 8-9.

Pulse founder and evangelist Nick Hall told The Christian Post on Monday via email that over 20,000 people received evangelism training at the event.

Additionally, 1,226 attendees “responded to the Gospel,” a term Hall used that included those who made a first-time commitment to Jesus Christ, rededicated their lives to Christ, or asked questions about Jesus.

Of that number, 586 gave their lives to Jesus for the first time and 566 rededicated their lives to Jesus. An additional 74 asked questions about Jesus.

“Amplify was founded in 2012 with the goal of sharing the Gospel with as many people as possible,” said Hall. “The mission has remained unchanged, and every year that we have been a part of Amplify, we have been blown away by the response and what God does over those two days.”

“We want every person to hear about Jesus and be equipped to share Him with others. Every year, [we] aim to unite people under the banner of Jesus through powerful music, Gospel-centered messages, and evangelism training.”

The free admission event received substantial support from the community in Saline County, including 700 volunteers and first responders, Hall added.

The two-day gathering featured multiple musicians, including Lecrae, Matthew West, Maverick City Music, Switchfoot, Terrian and Jamie MacDonald, among others.

It also featured 16 Gen Zers from the Pulse 100 evangelism training program who shared their faith stories on the main stage and at workshops, and helped to train others in evangelism.

Regarding those who made decisions for Christ, Hall told CP that his organization connected them with volunteers known as “Pulse digital responders.”

“From there, our goal is to help them get connected to a local church where they have the opportunity to grow in their faith,” he explained. “We also share initial resources to support them in the first important steps after deciding to follow Jesus.”

Regarding the impressive turnout for the two-day gathering, especially among young people, Hall told CP that he believes that the country is “seeing a generation rise up that is running toward Jesus.”

“They are spiritually hungry, asking raw and honest questions about life, identity and truth. They’re not looking for trends or shallow answers, but for the real hope only Jesus brings,” he stated.

“If you’ve been wondering where the young people are, I can tell you this: they’re back. That should excite us and challenge us. Now is the time to run hard after this generation and meet them where they are with the life-changing truth of the Gospel.”