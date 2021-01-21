LGBT discrimination, face mask mandate, DACA: 5 actions taken by Biden on his first day in office LGBT discrimination, face mask mandate, DACA: 5 actions taken by Biden on his first day in office

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

During his first day in office Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed 17 executive orders, some of which reversed Trump administration policies.

Here are five notable actions that Biden took on his first day in office. They include the issues of discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation, immigration, climate change, and a mandate on wearing face masks on federal property.