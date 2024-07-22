Home News ‘A bolt out of the blue’: 5 Christian leaders react to Biden dropping out of presidential race

President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he would not seek reelection just weeks ahead of the Democratic National Convention. He became the first president to make such a decision while in office since Lyndon Baines Johnson in 1968.

In a statement posted to his X account on Sunday, Biden said he had “decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Biden went on to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination, claiming that his selecting her to be his running mate in 2020 was “the best decision I’ve made.”

Biden’s announcement has garnered a wide range of reactions from political and religious leaders from diverse ideological backgrounds, ranging from those focused on his legacy to those looking forward.

Here are five reactions from Christian leaders and activists to the news that Biden will not seek reelection several months after states held their primaries.