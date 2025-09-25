Home News 5 Christians pushing back against Pam Bondi's 'hate speech' comments

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing criticism for comments she made on “The Katie Miller Podcast” last week, where she declared, “There’s free speech and then there’s hate speech.” Bondi suggested that “there is no place” for hate speech in the U.S., “especially now, especially after what happened to” conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated earlier this month.

When Miller asked Bondi if she saw “law enforcement going after these groups who are using hate speech and putting cuffs on people,” the attorney general answered in the affirmative: “We will absolutely target you, go after you if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.”

Bondi has since walked back those comments, telling Axios that the attorney general's office won't be prosecuting citizens for hate speech, but would be pursuing "criminal groups or people that incite violence."

Despite the walkback, Bondi’s implication that hate speech is not protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution drew pushback from conservative Christians, many of whom are supporters of the Trump administration.

Here's a list of five prominent Americans who are speaking up for free speech: