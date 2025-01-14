Home News Sexual assault allegation, women in combat: 5 controversies at Pete Hegseth's confirmation hearing

Last November, shortly after winning reelection, Donald Trump announced that he was nominating Hegseth, a U.S. Army veteran and co-host of the Fox News program “Fox & Friends Weekend,” to secretary of the Defense Department.

“Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country,” the president-elect stated at the time. “Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice.”

The pick garnered controversy among some amid claims of Hegseth’s history of alcohol abuse, allegations of sexual misconduct, and his stated opposition to having women soldiers on combat duty.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Hegseth faced an hours-long hearing from the United States Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday to determine if he will become head of the Department of Defense under Trump.

Hegseth, who was interrupted on multiple occasions by protesters during his opening remarks, responded to questions on a variety of topics by members of the Senate.

“My only special interest is the warfighter,” said Hegseth, who was commended by senators from both parties for his military service. “This is not academic for me. This is my life.”

Here are five controversies that came up during the hearing. They include his views on women in combat, an allegation of sexual assault, and claims that he was unqualified for the role.