Home News Trump stands by Hegseth as cabinet nominee vows to 'fight like hell' amid alcoholism allegations

President-elect Donald Trump is standing by his decision to nominate Fox News personality Pete Hegseth to serve as secretary of defense amid concerns that an alleged drinking habit might impact his ability to do the job.

Trump took to Truth Social on Friday to declare that “Pete Hegseth is doing very well,” insisting that “His support is strong and deep, much more so than Fake News would have you believe.” The president-elect’s remarks come after NBC News published an article Tuesday citing concerns from 10 current and former Fox News colleagues, all anonymous, about Hegseth’s alleged alcoholism.

Unnamed colleagues of Hegseth told NBC News that they smelled alcohol on the “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host as he was about to go on air and reported hearing him talk about being hungover. Additional claims in the NBC News article insisted that Hegseth would show up 20 minutes before the show was set to go on air and would frequently need phone calls to make sure he was awake because his co-workers knew he would have been out late partying and drinking the night before.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Trump touted Hegseth’s credentials and implied that he had no intention of withdrawing his nomination to serve as secretary of defense: “He was a great student — Princeton/Harvard educated — with a Military state of mind. He will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of … Defense, one who leads with charisma and skill. Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!”

Hegseth addressed the allegations against him in an interview with media personality Megyn Kelly, a fellow Fox News alumna. He characterized the assertions made about him as “all anonymous, all innuendo, all rumor, nothing sourced, no verification.”

“They never asked the people closest to me. They never asked the people who were involved directly,” he added. He acknowledged that “when they do,” the feedback they receive is much more positive, citing statements from his co-anchors of “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Will Cain and Rachel Campos Duffy, vouching for his character.

Hegseth added, “It’s a couple anonymous nuggets, usually from disgruntled people who were fired for cause, who are jealous or want a little bit of retribution, and so they peddle stuff to reporters who are not interested in the truth. They’re interested in smearing someone who supports Donald Trump’s agenda.”

“I’m surrounded by a great team. I got a wonderful wife. We love this country, we love Jesus Christ, our Savior, and we’re going to fight like hell,” he vowed.

Hegseth’s fate ultimately rests with the U.S. Senate, which will be in Republican hands at the start of the 119th Congress in January. The Senate will consist of 53 Republican senators and 47 Democrat senators. In order to secure confirmation, he must receive the support of a simple majority of senators. Hegseth can be confirmed with only Republican support, although he can afford no more than four defections from members of his own party, assuming all Democrats vote against him.

Hegseth expressed confidence that he will receive the votes required for confirmation, describing his meetings with senators as “fantastic.” He told Kelly, “No one has looked me in the eye and said, ‘I have concerns and I can’t vote for you.’” To the contrary, he insisted, “Most have said, ‘let’s take a picture and I’m behind you all the way.’”

A CBS News poll of 2,232 American adults conducted last month found that 33% of respondents viewed Hegseth as a “good choice” to lead the Department of Defense, while 28% had the opposite view. A plurality of those surveyed (39%) indicated that they hadn't heard enough about Hegseth to form an opinion about him.