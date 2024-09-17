5 debunked hoaxes related to Donald Trump

By Jon Brown, Christian Post Reporter
President Donald Trump holds a Bible while visiting St. John's Church across from the White House in Washington, D.C. after the area was cleared of people protesting the death of George Floyd June 1, 2020.
President Donald Trump holds a Bible while visiting St. John's Church across from the White House in Washington, D.C. after the area was cleared of people protesting the death of George Floyd June 1, 2020. | White House

Multiple hoaxes regarding former President Donald Trump's words or actions have continued to flourish during the 2024 presidential campaign, despite having been repeatedly debunked by fact checkers.

Vice President Kamala Harris brought up several of them during her recent debate with Trump on ABC News last week, prompting criticism against moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis for not pushing back on her, despite fact-checking Trump five times.

Here are five hoaxes regarding Trump that some of his detractors continue to use in an apparent effort to malign him.

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

Jon Brown is a reporter for The Christian Post. Send news tips to jon.brown@christianpost.com

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles