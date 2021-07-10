5 faith-based films coming to theaters this summer, fall

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Moviegoers in need of faith-based content after going through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns will be pleased to know that new, uplifting movies will be coming to theaters this summer and fall.

Following the nationwide shutdowns of movie theaters in 2020, films that were on the big screen moved to streaming services that offered Christian and faith-themed content for audiences to watch at home. At the top of the year, the release of “Resurrection,” “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles,” “Roe v. Wade,” and “Walking With Herb” kept the momentum going.

Here's a list of five movies coming to theaters this summer, fall and up to Christmas.