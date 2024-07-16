5 famous people now supporting, endorsing Trump after assassination attempt

By Jon Brown, Christian Post Reporter
U.S. former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (bottom L) smiles as he is cheered on by U.S. Senator from Ohio and 2024 Republican vice-president candidate J. D. Vance (R) and his son's Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. Donald Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked J. D. Vance, a right-wing loyalist for running mate, kicking off a triumphalist party convention in the wake of last weekend's failed assassination attempt.
U.S. former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (bottom L) smiles as he is cheered on by U.S. Senator from Ohio and 2024 Republican vice-president candidate J. D. Vance (R) and his son's Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. Donald Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked J. D. Vance, a right-wing loyalist for running mate, kicking off a triumphalist party convention in the wake of last weekend's failed assassination attempt. | BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The attempt on former President Donald Trump's life Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, prompted formal endorsements and other forms of support from prominent figures, some of whom had previously remained on the fence.

The shooting — which grazed Trump's right ear, killed 50-year-old rallygoer Corey Comperatore, and severely wounded two others — led to a flood of condemnation from top corporate leaders and executives such as Apple CEO Tim Cook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and others, according to Fortune.

Here is a list of some notable figures who formally endorsed Trump or otherwise came out in support of him in the wake of the assassination attempt.

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.