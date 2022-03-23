 Politics |

5 highlights from Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
Ketanji Brown Jackson
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2022, in Washington, D.C. |

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson once again went before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, with members of Congress questioning the Supreme Court nominee on a host of issues.

The second day before the committee lasted around 12 hours, with Jackson being questioned by Republican members about hot-button issues like critical race theory and gender ideology.

If the Senate confirms Jackson, she will become the first African American woman to sit on the nation’s highest court. She has served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit since 2021. 

The following pages highlight five notable takeaways from the second day of Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings. 

