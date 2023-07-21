5 highlights from the Hunter Biden hearings

Congressional Republicans held hearings this week on television and behind closed doors related to allegations of wrongdoing surrounding Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

The New York Post first reported on the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop in an October 2020 report suggesting that then-Vice President Biden's son was using his father's position for personal gain.

To back up its story, the New York Post referenced emails from the hard drive of Hunter Biden's laptop, which had been dropped off at a shop in Delaware and later seized by the FBI.

At the time the emails were sent, the younger Biden served on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. The emails raised questions about whether or not the then-Vice President's son was using his father's position to obtain personal and financial gain for himself and his family.

Social media companies worked to censor The New York Post report, published less than three weeks before the 2020 presidential election where Biden was a candidate, and individual users' posts attempting to share it.

Officials affiliated with the intelligence community signed a letter describing the contents of the laptop as "Russian disinformation," and then-candidate Joe Biden latched onto that narrative in the weeks leading up to the election as he attempted to make the case that the contents of the laptop were not real.

Biden ultimately won the 2020 presidential election. Congressional Republicans are investigating the allegations contained in the emails as well as whether or not the government misled the American public about the authenticity of the laptop's contents, social media companies engaged in election interference by censoring their contents and federal government agencies are interfering with investigations into Hunter Biden's alleged wrongdoing.

The following pages present five highlights from this week's developments.

