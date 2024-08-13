Home News 5 highlights from Trump's X interview with Elon Musk

Former President Donald Trump engaged in an interview on X with billionaire Elon Musk on Monday night after a 40-minute delay that Musk blamed on a "DDoS" attack.

The interview, which Musk claimed was listened to by approximately 1 billion people as of Tuesday, marked Trump's most prominent return to the platform after being banned in the wake of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Here are 5 highlights from their nearly two-hour exchange.

X SPACES CONVERSATION BETWEEN ELON AND TRUMP



0:00 Attack on ???? servers and introduction



2:14: Assassination attempt on Trump and miracle survival



20:04: Stopping illegal immigration



36:27: Importance of a strong president



49:59: Inflation, debt and government spending… pic.twitter.com/oPv1atAmAR — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 13, 2024