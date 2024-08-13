5 highlights from Trump's X interview with Elon Musk

By Jon Brown, Christian Post Reporter
Former U.S. President Donald Trump l
Former U.S. President Donald Trump l | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump engaged in an interview on X with billionaire Elon Musk on Monday night after a 40-minute delay that Musk blamed on a "DDoS" attack.

The interview, which Musk claimed was listened to by approximately 1 billion people as of Tuesday, marked Trump's most prominent return to the platform after being banned in the wake of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Here are 5 highlights from their nearly two-hour exchange.

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

Jon Brown is a reporter for The Christian Post. Send news tips to jon.brown@christianpost.com

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.