Home News Elon Musk says he's a 'cultural Christian,' reveals how he was 'tricked' into transing son 'My son, Xavier, is dead'

Billionaire Elon Musk said in a recent interview that he identifies as a "cultural Christian" and that he is dedicated to destroying the "woke mind virus" after he was deceived into signing off on the gender transition of his son.

"While I'm not a particularly religious person, I do believe that the teachings of Jesus are good and wise, and that there's tremendous wisdom in turning the other cheek," Musk told Jordan Peterson during an interview for The Daily Wire.

While noting "a punch in the nose" is sometimes warranted against bullies, Musk said the pursuit of vengeance is ultimately futile.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"I'm actually a big believer in the principles of Christianity," Musk went on. "I think they're very good."

After Musk hesitated when Peterson pressed him to explain in what sense he was not religious, Peterson noted how atheist Richard Dawkins recently labeled himself a "cultural Christian" despite not believing in the supernatural tenets of Christianity.

"I would say I'm probably a cultural Christian," said Musk, who noted he has had many conversations with Dawkins. "I was brought up as an Anglican, and I was baptized."

Musk has spoken highly of Christianity's cultural impact in the past, arguing earlier this year that Western civilization is "absolutely screwed if it loses Christianity."

During an interview with the popular Christian satire site The Babylon Bee in December 2021, Musk was asked if he would accept Jesus Christ as his "personal Lord and Savior."

Musk replied that he admires "the principles that Jesus advocated," such as "treating people as you wish to be treated."

In response to a tweet from a user on X urging him to confess a Creator in May 2022, Musk wrote: "Thank you for the blessing, but I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination, since the vast majority of all humans ever born will be there."

Musk also recounted during the interview with Peterson how his 20-year-old son Xavier, who now identifies as a female named Vivian Jenna Wilson, is effectively "dead" after he was "tricked" into authorizing his chemical transition.

"It happened to one of my older boys, where I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier. This is before I had any understanding of what was going on," said Musk, who has 12 children.

Noting how "there was a lot of confusion" when it happened amid the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, Musk said he was told that his son might commit suicide if he neglected to sign off on puberty blockers.

"I agree with you that people that have been promoting this should go to prison," Musk said. "I was tricked into doing this. It wasn't explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs."

"And so I lost my son, essentially," he continued. "So, you know, they call it 'deadnaming' for a reason, alright? So the reason it's called 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead. So my son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus."

Musk added that he "vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that."

Musk's story about his son was met with both sympathy and backlash, according to Blast.

Last week, Musk announced that he was moving business operations for his companies X and SpaceX out of California, citing a new state law that prohibits school districts from requiring teachers to tell parents if their children identify as the opposite sex.

Musk said that "because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas."

Responding to California's Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's approval of Assembly Bill 1955, Musk asked, "So the state is the parent now?"

Musk also added the headquarters of X would also be moving to Texas.