5 key takeaways from latest 'Russiagate' revelations: 'This was treason'

By Jon Brown, Christian Post Reporter
White House Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard talks to reporters in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 23, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Gabbard released a 2017 report from the House Permanent Committee on Intelligence that she says undermines the conclusion of intelligence agencies during the Obama administration that Russia favored the election of Donald J. Trump in 2016.
White House Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard talks to reporters in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 23, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Gabbard released a 2017 report from the House Permanent Committee on Intelligence that she says undermines the conclusion of intelligence agencies during the Obama administration that Russia favored the election of Donald J. Trump in 2016. | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

This week's news cycle erupted after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently declassified documents that allegedly show former President Barack Obama and members of his administration laid the groundwork for the years-long “Russiagate” investigation that snarled much of President Donald Trump’s first term.

Trump has since accused his predecessor of treason for attempting to subvert his electoral victory in the 2016 presidential election by undermining his administration with a political hoax suggesting Russia collusion.

Gabbard has stopped short of overtly accusing Obama of treason, but noted Wednesday that she has referred evidence to the U.S. Department of Justice that could lead to his criminal prosecution.

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

Here are five key takeaways from the developing story.

Jon Brown is a reporter for The Christian Post. Send news tips to jon.brown@christianpost.com

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles