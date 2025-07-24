Home News 5 key takeaways from latest 'Russiagate' revelations: 'This was treason'

This week's news cycle erupted after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently declassified documents that allegedly show former President Barack Obama and members of his administration laid the groundwork for the years-long “Russiagate” investigation that snarled much of President Donald Trump’s first term.

Trump has since accused his predecessor of treason for attempting to subvert his electoral victory in the 2016 presidential election by undermining his administration with a political hoax suggesting Russia collusion.

Gabbard has stopped short of overtly accusing Obama of treason, but noted Wednesday that she has referred evidence to the U.S. Department of Justice that could lead to his criminal prosecution.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Here are five key takeaways from the developing story.