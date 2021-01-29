‘A dark day for our nation’: 5 pro-life reactions to Biden's decision to rescind Mexico City Policy ‘A dark day for our nation’: 5 pro-life reactions to Biden's decision to rescind Mexico City Policy

President Joe Biden continued to reverse his predecessor's pro-life policies on Thursday by signing a memorandum giving U.S. tax dollars to businesses that provide abortions overseas, including Planned Parenthood and Marie Stopes.

Under the Trump administration, the United States adhered to the Mexico City Policy, which barred international groups that promote or provide abortions overseas from receiving family planning funds from the U.S. government.

Originally proposed by President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, the policy has been enforced during Republican administrations and rescinded under Democratic administrations.

“It is the policy of my administration to support women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health and rights in the United States, as well as globally,” stated Biden in the memo.

“These excessive conditions on foreign and development assistance undermine the United States’ efforts to advance gender equality globally by restricting our ability to support women’s health and programs that prevent and respond to gender-based violence.”

Many pro-life groups that lauded former President Donald Trump for reinstituting the policy, have denounced the Biden administration’s decision to rescind it.

