Home Politics 5 things to know about Biden's impeachment inquiry

The U.S. House of Representatives has formalized an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, which could lead to the president becoming the fourth commander-in-chief in American history to be impeached.

In a party-line vote Wednesday, the lower chamber approved House Resolution 918, which directs "certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Joseph Biden, President of the United States of America."

All 221 votes in favor of the resolution came from Republicans, while Democrats cast all 212 votes against it.

The inquiry follows months of investigation into alleged wrongdoing by Biden amid much reporting about his family's foreign business dealings. The White House has dismissed the inquiry as a political hatchet job.

Here are five things to know about the impeachment inquiry.

