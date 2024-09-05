Home News 5 things to know about Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray

The suspect behind the Apalachee High School shooting in Winder, Georgia, which left four people dead and nine others injured, has been identified as 14-year-old Colt Gray.

A statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation also confirmed that the four people killed in the shooting were identified as two students and two teachers. They are Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, along with teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Christina Irimie, 53.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that there were additional shooters. Investigators are actively pursuing all leads regarding any potential associates of the shooter,” the Georgia Bureau of investigation's statement said.

“There is no evidence of a list of schools being targeted; however, there is a lot of evidence that is being recovered and evaluated. Investigators are diligently reviewing leads to determine if there are any active threats,” it added.

Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of investigation, said during a news briefing on Wednesday that Gray used a rifle to kill the victims in the hallway outside his algebra class.

Here are five things you should know about him.